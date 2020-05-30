HASTINGS — Judy Marlene Lyon, 71, of Hastings died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Graveside and inurnment services were at 11 a.m. today (Saturday) at the Broken Bow Cemetery with the Rev. Matt Fowler officiating.
Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.
Judy was born Feb. 22, 1949, to Wayne and Lois (Condon) Lyon at Broken Bow.
Survivors include her sisters, Jackie Rush of Marana, Ariz., and Jodene Clabaugh of Nelson.
