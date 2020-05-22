FRANKLIN — Judy Ann Mauler, 71, of Franklin died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Franklin Care Home.
Memorial services will be at the Franklin Congregational Church when the Two Rivers Health Department eases the restrictions on gatherings. The date and time will be announced by Hutchins Funeral Home in Franklin. Cremation has taken place and inurnment in Greenwood Cemetery will follow the memorial service.
——
Judy was born Nov. 18, 1948, in Superior to Glenn L. and Dora M. (Knigge) Hiatt She was raised in the Superior community and attended the public schools.
She married Richard Dale Mauler on Nov. 18, 1989.
Throughout her life, Judy loved being a caregiver to the elderly and those in need of care. Her career began in the Superior home and included the Methodist Homes of Holdrege and Mount Carmel Home in Kearney. Judy also worked as a secretary for several professors at UNK college, H&R Block, several motels in the Kearney area; Pioneer Village, Minden; and the Great Platte River Road Archway.
Judy was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Franklin Congregational Church.
Survivors include her husband, Dale of Franklin; children, Bonney McClure and Bradley (Sharon) Biltoff; stepson, James Mauler; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; sisters, Alice Kinsey, Sharon (Carl) Oliver, Betty Mountford; and sister-in-law, Loretta Hiatt.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Barbara Ann Biltoff; stepsons, Mark R. and Michael J. Mauler.