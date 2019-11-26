DENVER — Julie Ann Hesting, 72, of Denver, formerly of Minden, Neb., died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Denver.
Graveside services were Saturday at Minden Cemetery with the Rev. Sharon Rees officiating.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden was in charge of arrangements.
She was born Aug. 20, 1947, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Eugene R. and Betty (Rogers) Craig.
On May 28, 1988, she married George C. Hesting in Lakewood, Colo.
Survivors include her husband; sons, Clint C. Tyler and Timothy B. Hesting, both of Denver; daughters, Angela J. Bruckner of Lakewood and Amy B. Elliott of Hesston, Kan.; stepdaughter, Amy Jo Anderson of Derby, Kan.; stepson, John Paul Hesting of St. Petersburg, Fla.; brothers, James Craig of Minden, and Thomas Craig of Arvada; and eight grandchildren.