KEARNEY — Justin Borowski, 31, of Grant died Friday, July 5, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church in Grant with the Rev. Thomas Bush officiating. Burial will be at Grant Fairview Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Friday at Bullock-Long Funeral Home in Grant. Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Justin was born April 7, 1988, in Ogallala to Joseph and Sally (Pelster) Borowski. He graduated from Perkins County High School in 2007.
Justin, known as “Gutin” or “J-Bone” to many, attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney where he studied education and, perhaps more notably, was able to conquer the capricious and storied foe, Mike Tyson, at the end of Nintendo’s “Punch-Out.” This accomplishment, along with his architectural fortitude for creating elaborate blanket forts, made him a local legend.
After soaking up college life and making lifelong memories with friends in Kearney, he returned to Grant, where he enjoyed farming with his dad and grandpa, frequently cooking dinners for his mom and dad, and coaching baseball.
Justin was funny, spontaneous and had a good heart, albeit a stubborn one at times. His smile was contagious, and when he laughed, the world seemed to laugh with him. He loved to plan “brother weekends” with his brothers Chad and Nathan, where they hiked, attended sporting events and bonded.
Justin was an inexhaustible Favreian-Packers and Huskers fan, and served as the commissioner of his own fantasy football league. Winner of the league received the coveted Bobby Newcombe Award, which initially was a trophy forged of satire and random stuff Justin got at Goodwill.
Justin had a heart for animals and people, especially kids and the elderly. In Kearney he worked at a nursing home and cared for people who were in the twilight of their life, and he often spoke of how gratifying that was.
He thoroughly enjoyed a mission trip with his uncle Kim, where he helped provide eye exams and glasses to the less fortunate in Peru. Being a child at heart, Justin had a way of connecting with children, especially his niece and nephews and the baseball teams he coached. His warm presence within his community will be dearly missed.
Justin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leonard and Christine Pelster; uncle, Kelly Kirkpatrick; aunt, Jean Pelster; cousin, Craig Baxter; and his dog, Jack.
Survivors include his parents, Joe and Sally Borowski; his brothers, Chad (Stacey) Borowski and Nathan (Kati) Borowski; nieces and nephews, Annabelle, Manny, Zeke and one niece on the way, whom Justin was determined to nickname “Skip;” grandparents, Dan and Mary Borowski; his dogs, Charlie and Calvin; along with several other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Justin’s memory.
