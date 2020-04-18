FORT LUPTON, Colo. — Justin J. Panowicz, 31, of Fort Lupton, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Fort Lupton.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Tabor-Rice Funeral Home of Brighton is in charge of arrangements.
——
He was born on Aug. 14, 1988, in Brighton to Randall Panowicz and Celia Markus.
A lifetime Fort Lupton resident, Justin attended and graduated from Fort Lupton High School in 2006. He then attended WyoTech in Laramie, Wyo., to become a diesel technician, graduating in 2007. Justin loved his nieces and nephews, hunting, fishing, trucking truck pulls, smoking meats, and watching old westerns; but more than anything, he loved being a farmer and always wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps. Justin was a gentle and quiet soul. Even though he loved giving people a hard time, he would give anyone the shirt off his back.
Survivors include his parents, Randall Panowicz (Elizabeth Butler) of Fort Lupton and Celia Markus of Hudson; siblings, Sandra (Michael) Blake of Keenesburg and Steven Guore of Hudson; girlfriend, Zoe Kutz of Fort Lupton; best friend, Tyler Patterson; and his beloved blue heeler, Rossi. He was loved by all and will forever be missed but never forgotten.
Visit www.TaborFuneralHome.com to share condolences and for updates related to the services.