KEARNEY — Karen Suzette (Spencer) Steinke, 68, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney due to cancer.
Services will be 10 a.m. today (Saturday) at the McCook Memorial United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jeff Thurman officiating, followed by a lunch celebrating her life.
Herrmann Jones Funeral Chapel of McCook is in charge of arrangements.
Karen was born to Russel B. and Lavonna (Henze) Spencer in Palisade on July 7, 1951.
On April 3, 1971, she married James E. Steinke of McCook.
Survivors include her husband, Jim of Kearney; daughters, Jennifer Pietrzak of Hartville, South Carolina, and Keri Waddle of Gibbon, Neb.; brother, Craig Spencer of McCook; and 5 grandchildren.