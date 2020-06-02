MINDEN — Karen Ann (Cushing) Yant, 82, of Minden, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at Bethany Home in Minden.
Services are 1 p.m. Friday at the Minden Evangelical Free Church with the Rev. Tom Barnes officiating. The service also will be livestreamed to the church’s Facebook page – Minden Evangelical Free Church.
Interment will follow services at Minden Cemetery. The family requests those in attendance wear brightly colored attire.
Visitation is 1-6 p.m. Thursday at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Current CDC precautions for funeral gatherings will be followed.
——
Karen was born in Stratton to Floyd and Grace (Burks) Cushing on Dec. 6, 1937. After graduating from Stratton High School in 1955, Karen received her teaching certificate from McCook College and then proceeded to earn a degree from Kearney State College. Karen then went on to teach at a country school in Atwood, Kan., and then taught for 40 years at East Elementary School in Minden. She married Allen Ray Yant on Dec. 17, 1961, and had her only child, Kim Larae, on Nov. 20, 1963, in Minden. In 2007, Karen and Ray moved to Ankeny, Iowa, to be closer to their two granddaughters: Mia Raeann and Kaylee Larae Battani. They made their final move back to Minden in early 2020.
Anybody who knew Karen knew that she was a devout Christian. The Yants were faithful attendees of the Evangelical Free Church in Minden for many years, as well as the Ankeny Free Church in Iowa. Beyond her faith, Karen loved to travel, socialize, go shopping and give to her community when she could. She was a lover of angels, elephants, chocolate and sparkles; moreover, she was the brightest, strong-willed and generous person anybody could ask for. Always the most fashionable, Karen lit up the room with every step she took. Although she battled many illnesses and injuries throughout her life, she never let it stop her from living life to the fullest.
Survivors include her husband, Ray Yant of Minden; daughter, Kim (Yant) Battani and husband Jeffrey of Ankeny; granddaughters, Mia and Kaylee Battani of Ankeny, Iowa; sister, Zelpha (Cushing) Golding of Stratton as well as a host of extended relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Kent Cushing and Wilbert and Ulysses (during infancy); brothers-in-law, Burdette “Stub” Golding, James Yant and Michael Senior.
Visit www.craigfunerals.com to leave condolences online. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Minden Evangelical Free Church.