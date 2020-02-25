LEXINGTON — Katherine Feltes, 62, of Lexington died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
A memorial celebration of life will be 3 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church in Lexington with the Rev. Eddie Mariel officiating.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Paw Prints of Dawson County or the Lexington Community Foundation.
