LINCOLN — Kathleen Joy Kirbach, 78, of Axtell died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Lincoln.
Due to the current health restrictions in place with the COVID-19 pandemic, celebration of life services will be held at a later date.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of arrangements.
Kathleen was born on Nov. 26, 1941, in West Point to Arthur and Gertrude (Kurz) Tietz.
She married Robert French on June 14, 1959, in Lyons. On June 16, 1988, Kathleen was remarried to Heinz Kirbach in West Point.
Survivors include her husband, Heinz of Axtell; sons, Bryan French of Axtell, Clay French and Dave French, both of Aurora, Colo., and Willy French of Scribner; daughters, Stacy West and Amy French, both of Aurora, Colo.; stepson, Andy Kirbach of Melbourne, Fla.; sister, Carol Sellentin of West Point; 18 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.