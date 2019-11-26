BERTRAND — Katherine Joan “Kathy” Dahlgren Cash, 68, of Kearney died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the Bertrand Nursing Home.
Celebration of life services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney with the Rev. Kenton Birtell officiating.
She passed away surrounded by loving family and friends.
Kathy was born on Christmas Eve, 1950, in Kearney, the first child of Wilbur C. Dahlgren and Joan (Anders). She was raised on a farm just north of Funk and graduated from Axtell Community School in 1969.
Kathy met Peter Janelli III at the Buggy Bath car wash in Holdrege in 1968, and the following summer, they were united in marriage on July 27, 1969, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, in Holdrege. Upon this marriage, Kathy gained a loving son, Peter Janelli IV, and later, the couple was blessed with two daughters, Janet Katherine Janelli and Jenon Roseanne Janelli.
In 1979, Kathy was blessed with six stepchildren, Jerry Cash, Nick Cash, Ronnie Cash Harding, Bill Cash and Darrin Cash, whom she loved dearly. They lived on an island on the Platte River. In 1983, they moved to Heartwell, where Kathy made many lifetime friendships. She later moved to Kearney in 1995, where she gained many more lifetime friendships, and “adopted” children, Mike Mehaffey and Tiffany Devitt.
Kathy was fiercely loyal to her family — her children, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and friends, whom she considered as, and were, family to her.
Kathy welcomed children into her home through daycare, neighbors and friends for years, and many of those children still hold a special place in their hearts for her. She loved board and card games and entertained many a friend and family member at her table. Her sense of humor and fun, loving spirit will be missed by many.
Kathy was an avid reader and writer, she published a volume of Prairie Poems through the Phelps County Museum, and most notably, her poem “Farmer” was cataloged in the Library of Congress.
Kathy is survived by her grandchildren, Tylar Jenon Epp and Cale Johnson of Kearney and Payton Janelli of Kearney; sister, Rosanna (Bryan) Meyer of Bertrand; brothers, Richard Dahlgren and wife Jill of Axtell and Frank Dahlgren of Funk; and baby sister, Joey (Robert) Kugler of Bertrand. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins and one aunt and one uncle.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and a nephew, Jonah Meyer.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Bertrand Nursing Home. They can be reached at 308-472-3341.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.