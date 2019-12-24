MADISON, Ala. — Kay Leonard, 65, of Madison died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
There is no memorial service planned at this time, but a gathering of friends and family may be scheduled at a later date. As her final act of generosity, Kay is donating her body to medical research.
——
Kay was born Aug. 5, 1954, to Marion and Rosa Marrow.
She was a native of Kearney, Neb., but had lived in Madison for the past 20 years.
She worked for many years as a software quality assurance analyst for several different companies. She also worked as a technical recruiter, taught mathematics at several universities, and owned her own tutoring business helping scores of high school and college students achieve excellence in math and science.
Kay loved cats, baking, cooking and sewing. She loved making meals, cakes and cookies for friends and family, and sewing clothes for family members.
She was a remarkably selfless woman, preferring to help others rather than herself.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Rosa Marrow of Kearney.
She is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Leonard; their three cats, Jessica, Andre and Bella; three brothers, Jerry Marrow and wife, Myong, of Manhattan, Kan., Ron Marrow and wife, Lori, of Jarrell, Texas, and Larry Marrow and wife Cynthia of Lincoln, Neb.; three nephews, Adam Marrow of Jarrell, Roy and wife Cire Marrow of Jarrell, and Eric Marrow and wife Caitlin of Lincoln; one niece, Mackenzie Marrow of Lincoln; mother-in-law, June Leonard of Johnson City, Tenn.; brother-in-law, James Leonard and wife Sherie of Johnson City; and her “sister,” Gail Rekers of Villa Hills, Ky.
Kay and Bill had no children of their own, but consider their exchange student from Germany, Stefan Schmitz and wife Samira of Rowayton, Conn., as their son; and Stefan’s two sons, Sebastian and Alexander, as their grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, Kay wanted her friends and family to donate to Forgotten Felines of Huntsville. A scholarship endowment fund will be established at Missouri University of Science and Technology at a later date.
Visit http://www.laughlinservice.com%20to share condolences or tributes.