SolanA Beach, Calif. — Kay McGill, 83, of Solana Beach, Calif., died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.
Kay chose cremation and services will be held in Kearney, Neb., in the spring.
——
Kay was born in Kearney on July 4, 1936, to Thurston and Leona (Klein) Nelson.
She graduated from Kearney High School in 1954 and from Kearney State College in 1958.
In October 1964, she married George McGill. They lived in Long Beach, Calif., where George practiced law and Kay worked as his office manager. They later relocated to Solana Beach, Calif.
Kay was baptized and confirmed in the First Presbyterian Church of Kearney and was a lifetime Presbyterian.
She leaves behind her sister, Jean Johnson of Kearney; her niece, Cynthe Johnson, and grandniece, Audrey Zuerlein-Johnson of Omaha; and her niece, Natalie Curry and husband Neal, and daughter Emma of San Diego.