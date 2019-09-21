GRAND ISLAND — Kay Sterling, 82, of Grand Island, formerly of Broken Bow, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Broken Bow United Methodist Church with the Rev. Matt Fowler officiating. Burial will be at Broken Bow Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. Sunday at Govier Bros. Mortuary in Broken Bow.
She was born March 29, 1937, in Broken Bow to Jack and Edna Sterling.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews.