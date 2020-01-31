KEARNEY — Kelli S. Petersen, 65, of Kearney died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society St. Luke’s in Kearney.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Faith United Methodist Church with the Rev. Gerald Schwarz officiating. Burial will follow at the Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested the Kearney Area Animal Shelter.
