GRAND ISLAND — Kelsie Lou Lammers was born at rest Saturday, June 20, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Graveside services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery near Hazard with the Rev. Don Becker officiating.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Kelsie is survived by her parents, Brett and Jessica Lammers of Litchfield; brothers, Rex Lammers and Luke Lammers, both of the home; maternal grandparents, Dale and Denise Weihe of Omaha; paternal grandparents, Kevin and Cheryl Lammers of Omaha; and numerous other loving family members.
——
Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later.
Cards for the family may be mailed to Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services, 2421 Ave. A, Kearney, NE 68847.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences online.