HASTINGS — Kenneth R. “Ken” DeGroff, 62, of Blue Hill, formerly of Kearney, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
A memorial celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Hastings Evangelical Free Church with the Rev. Matt Sass officiating. Burial will be later.
Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings is assisting the family.
He was born July 21, 1957, in Atkinson to Bert and Loretta (Staub) DeGroff. He was later fostered by William and Doris Motsinger of North Platte.
Survivors include his son, Justin DeGroff of Blue Hill; sisters, Alicia Rehbein of Grand Island and Linda Heisey of Rexville, N.Y.; brothers, Dan Iiams of Bellevue and Gene Dierks of Versailles, Mo.; and one grandson.