KEARNEY — Kenneth H. Curren, 98, of Kearney died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at his home.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Alan Davis officiating. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Arborville Cemetery near Central City, with military honors.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.