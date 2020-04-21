BROKEN BOW — Kenneth L. Eberle, 70, of Ansley died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with the Rev. Tim Peterson officiating. Services will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com . Click on the Kenneth Eberle obituary.
Burial will be in the Mason City Cemetery at Mason City.
Viewing is 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. The funeral home will comply with the CDC and state of Nebraska, and wants to remind people that no more than 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. We sincerely encourage each person to decide whether to attend a viewing based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.
Survivors include his wife, Cathie of Ansley; son, Shane Eberle of Ansley; daughter, Sheila Hoffman of Belleville, Kan.; mother, Helen Eberle of Ord; brothers, Donnie Eberle of Hastings and Duane Eberle of Mason City; sister, Judy Rynearson of Broken Bow; and five grandchildren.