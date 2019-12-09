ALMA — Kenneth Edwin Fischer, 97, of Alma died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society – Colonial Villa in Alma.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the United Methodist Church in Alma with the Rev. Jim Bendorf officiating. Burial will be at the Alma Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday with the family greeting from 6-7:30 p.m. at Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma.
Kenneth was born June 20, 1922, on the family farm eight miles south of Alma in Phillips County, Kan., the second of six children to Albert and Mary (Kesecker) Fischer.
On Feb. 10, 1956, he was united in marriage to Fonda Rose Jones. She died on July 5, 2009.
Survivors include his daughter, Bev Blatchford of Bloomfield; sons, Rick Fischer of rural Long Island, Kan., and Jerry Fischer of rural Phillipsburg, Kan.; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.