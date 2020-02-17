ARAPAHOE — Kenneth (Ken) Ralph Fisher, 69, of Oxford died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at C.A. Mues Good Samaritan Center in Arapahoe.
A celebration of life will announced later. There is no viewing or visitation as cremation was chosen.
Wenburg Funeral Home of Beaver City is in charge of arrangements.
He was born May 27, 1950, in Broken Bow to Ralph Ellis and Hazel Marie (McKnight) Fisher.
In 1972, he married Rita (Booker) Covey.
Survivors include his sons, Travis of Oxford, Kip of Elkhorn, Shawn of Torrington, Wyo.; brothers, Steve of Beaver City and Scott of Ansley; sister, Cheryl Ruhter of Lincoln; four grandchildren; and three stepgrandchildren.