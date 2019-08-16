BROKEN BOW — Kenneth C. McGown, 91, of Broken Bow died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Brookestone View in Broken Bow.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 23 at St. Anselm’s Catholic Church in Anselmo with the Rev. Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery near Anselmo.
Govier Bros. Mortuary in Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.
He was born Dec. 9, 1927, in the Round Valley area to Edward W. and Nellie (Shaw) McGown.
On May 25, 1968, he married Mildred Biggerstaff. She preceded him in death.
Survivors include his stepsons, Gerald Dickinson of Centennial, Colo., and Charles Dickinson of Thermopolis, Wyo.; nine grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.