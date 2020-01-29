GRAND ISLAND — Kenneth J. Mostek, 65, of Ashton died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the VA Medical Center in Grand Island.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City with the Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City, with graveside military honors by American Legion Post 108 of Ashton.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church, with a 7 p.m. vigil service.
Peters Funeral Home of Loup City is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth was born on May 1, 1954, at Loup City, the son of Melvin M. and Ellen M. (Wojtalewicz) Mostek.
He grew up on the family farm east of Loup City and attended country school and Loup City Public School.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army in December 1972 and was honorably discharged in April 1974.
Kenneth was united in marriage to Sharon Moraczewski on June 2, 1980, in Grand Island. They moved into Ashton and raised two children while enjoying 39 years together.
He began his working career in 1971. He held multiple job titles and positions over his lifetime. Most notably were heavy equipment operator for Subsurfco and Omni Construction, followed by helping build and then running Protein Plus in St. Paul.
He finished his working career by helping build Windmill Feedyard in Elba. He was the feedlot assistant manager until his retirement in October 2018.
In his free time, he loved being outdoors. He took great pride in raising a large garden and then sharing the fruits of his labor. He also loved to go fishing, camping, and hunting. When he wasn’t outside, he enjoyed watching westerns, playing cards and games of checkers. He loved spending time with his family and especially his very special grandson, Kendan.
He was a member of the Ashton American Legion Post 108.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon of Ashton; son and daughter-in-law, Seth and Bridget Mostek, and grandson Kendan of Kearney; daughter, Keri Mostek of Ashton; his mother, Ellen Mostek of Loup City; six brothers and three sisters-in-law, Melvin V. Mostek of Loup City, Terry and Janelle Mostek of Ashton, Lawrence and Kathleen Mostek of Loup City, Garrett and Dora Mostek of Wood River, Chuck Mostek of Loup City, and Ron Mostek of Stockham; six sisters and four brothers-in-law, Paulette Fogg of Central City, Sharon and Grant Franckowiak of Loup City, Barb and Rich Glines of Aurora, Trish and Mark Hill of Arcadia, Janice and Alfred Hurt of Loup City, and Sheryl Curlo of Ashton; mother-in-law, Shirley Moraczewski of Loup City; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin M. Mostek; sister, Jessica Mostek; infant brother, Joseph Mostek; sister-in-law, Patty Mostek; father-in-law, Rudolph Moraczewski; and brother-in-law, Rodney Moraczewski.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.