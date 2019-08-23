CALLAWAY — Kenneth Leroy Myer, 88, of Broken Bow died of dementia Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Good Life Center in Callaway.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Arnold United Methodist Church with the Rev. Bill Williams officiating. Burial will be at Arnold Cemetery. Dinner will follow at the Arnold Community Center.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Arnold Funeral Home.
Arnold Funeral Home and Govier Bros. Mortuary in Broken Bow are in charge of arrangements.
He was born Oct. 3, 1930, 4 miles south of Arnold to Glen E. and Bertha I. (Kilmer) Myer.
On July 31, 1950, he married Jeanne M. Heller.
Survivors include his wife of Broken Bow; children, Linda Hardy of Wahoo, Barb Mills and Kim Beshaler, both of Arnold, and Kenneth D. Myer of Broken Bow; 24 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.