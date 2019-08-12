OCONTO — Kenneth John Stallbaumer, 80, of Oconto died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at his home.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oconto with the Revs. Thomas Gudipalli and Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery at Oconto with military honors.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. today at the church with rosary at 7 p.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary in Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.
He was born Feb. 10, 1939, near Seneca, Kan., to Walter and Theresa (Fangman) Stallbaumer.
In 1966, he married Cecelia Kloeker in Marysville, Kan.
Survivors include his wife; children, Colette Stallbaumer of Seattle, Brad Stallbaumer of Humphrey, Sharon Gibney of Cottage Grove, Minn., Curtis Stallbaumer and Kathleen Stallbaumer, both of Oconto, and Marjorie Steever of York; brothers, Patrick and Edward, both of Topeka; sisters, Blanch Haug of Abilene, Kan., Joan Steinlage of Seneca and Anna Marie Hiestand of Fargo, N.D.; and 12 grandchildren.