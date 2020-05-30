GRAND ISLAND — Kenneth R. Zeller, 92, of Cairo died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna with the Rev. Doug Gaunt officiating. Inurnment will be at Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna is in charge of arrangements.
——
He was born March 13, 1928, on a farm northeast of Ravenna in Sherman County to Ernest and Hulda (Gudenrath) Zeller.
He was baptized at Hayestown Trinity Church by Pastor Pebbler on April 15, 1928, and confirmed in the Christian faith in May 1941 by Pastor G.O. Kebschull. His confirmation verse was Isaiah 41:10.
He was educated in Sherman County District 18 elementary school and graduated from Ravenna High School District 69 in 1945.
He served in the U.S. Coast Guard from Feb. 2, 1946, to June 1948 as an aviation machinist mate 3rd Class-2nd mechanic on a flight crew.
He married Loretta Scott on May 19, 1950, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna. They made their home on a farm northeast of Ravenna in Sherman County where they farmed for 35 years. Three children were born to their marriage: daughter Beverly and sons Rodney and Philip. They raised their children on the farm, then moved to an acreage in Howard County north of Cairo in 1985.
He worked at Boelus Agriculture Services full time until his retirement, then worked several part-time jobs.
He loved his cow herd, putting up hay, duck hunting, woodworking and gardening. He was a member of the Boelus American Legion Post 201, was a member of the Literacy Council of Grand Island, tutored English as a Second Language, attended prayer breakfasts in Dannebrog and he liked to play cards with his friends. He loved being with his family.
He leaves to join him later his daughter, Beverly (Paul) Lonn; sons, Rodney (Annette) Zeller and Philip (Rebecca) Zeller; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; several special nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Sharon (Carl) Roberts.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta; his parents; an infant brother, Willard; sisters, Dorothy Weihe and Leona Hyde; and granddaughter, Sarah (Zeller) Catlin.