LEXINGTON — Kevin Amphone, 24, of Lexington died Monday, March 23, 2020, in Lexington.
Visitation is noon-4 p.m. Friday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with current CDC guidelines being followed. Refer to www.reynoldslovefuneralhome.com for more information. Cremation will follow visitation. Burial will be at a later date.
He was born July 24, 1995, in Lexington to Brandy and Kaysone (Vongsaya) Amphone.
Kevin is survived by his mother, Kaysone of Lexington; mother of his children, Alicia Villegas of Lexington; children, Sabashton Amphone-Villegas and Zailyn Coonfield of Lexington; and brother, Tony Amphonphong of Lexington.