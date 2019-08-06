HOLDREGE — Kimberly Sue (Loughry/Courtain) Linner, 59, of Beaver City died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Phelps Memorial Hospital in Holdrege.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Norton Christian Church in Norton, Kan., with the Revs. Rob Mohr and Chance McKinney. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Wenburg Funeral Home of Beaver City is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Dec. 8, 1959, to Darwin and Ila (Hoover) Loughry and later adopted by Gilbert Courtain.
She married Roger Linner on Dec. 31, 1995, in Almena, Kan. They each had their own child. They fostered many children and adopted four.
Survivors include her husband, Roger of Beaver City; sons, Tyler of Beaver City and Turner Goodland, Kan.; daughters Danielle of Kearney, HalLee of Hays, Kan., and Ehme of Beaver City; six grandchildren; mother, Ila Marble of Norton; sisters, Patricia Kauten and Cynthia Linner, both of Norton, Kan.; brothers, Jim Loughry of Willington, Nev., and John Loughry of Kansas.