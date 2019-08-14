LEXINGTON — Kristi K. Sims, 59, of Lexington died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at her home.
Celebration of life services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with the Rev. Anne Gahn officiating. Burial will be later at Overton Cemetery.
Cremation was chosen. There will be no visitation.
She was born Jan. 20, 1960, in Kearney to Carl and Thelma (Carmen) Daake.
On July 7, 1983, she married Patrick Sims in Kearney.
Survivors include her husband; daughter, Sara Sims of Grand Island; sisters, Donna Beck of Kearney and Karla Shafer of Gibbon; brother, August Daake of Lexington; and two grandchildren.