AURORA — LaDene L. Rockford, 79, of Aurora, formerly of Grand Island, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Westfield Quality Care in Aurora.
Due to current COVID-19 regulations a private family service will be held at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.
Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.
LaDene was born Feb. 22, 1941, at Poole to Walter and Agnes (Gruhn) Holtz. When LaDene was an infant, her family moved to Shelton where she received her education. She graduated from Shelton High School in 1959.
She worked as a cook at the Shelton Café until 1966. LaDene moved to several different communities and eventually settled in Alda in 1976. She relocated to Grand Island in 1995. She was employed by the McDonald’s Restaurant for nearly 23 years, retiring in 2003.
While living in Grand Island, LaDene was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and volunteered for the Orphan Grain Train organization.
LaDene moved to Lexington in 2006. She was active in Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington, the Lexington Grand Generation Center and caring for her mother.
In 2018 LaDene was moved to Aurora to Westfield Quality Care, where she resided until her death.
She is survived by her sister, Leona Houdek of Columbus; brothers, Rodney and wife Marcia of Lexington, Larry of Lincoln, and Eldon and Shirley of Strasburg, Colo. and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law Melvin Houdek, nieces Nicole, and Nanet Holtz, and nephew Chris Lawless.
Memorials are suggested to the Orphan Grain Train or Trinity Lutheran School in Grand Island.