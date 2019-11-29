MONTESANO, Wash. — LaDonna J. Eilers, 91, of Montesano, formerly of Kearney, Neb., died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Montesano.
Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Washington is in charge of arrangements.
She was born in Bertrand, Neb., Jan. 6, 1928, the daughter of John and Clara (Tirey) Schleeter.
She attended Nebraska schools and was married to John V. Eilers in Kearney, April 24, 1946. They continued to live in Kearney and she worked for Northwestern Public Gas Co. for 20 years, retiring in 1983. Mr. Eilers died July 23, 2016. LaDonna came to live with her son, John L. (Lorrie) Eilers of Central Park early in 2017.
LaDonna was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Kearney and also the Eagles Aerie and Elks Lodge in Kearney. She enjoyed camping and cooking.
LaDonna is survived by two sons, John (Lorrie) Eilers of Central Park and Ron (Jo) Eilers of Kearney; eight grandchildren, Jon Eilers, Aaron (Melinda) Eilers, Adam (Misha) Eilers, Brad (Karla) Eilers, Joely Eilers, Angela (Carl) Perryman, Jace Lundgren and Keri Bird; and also 11 great-grandchildren. There are two nieces, Lacretrica Hazlett and Janice Utecht; a nephew, Lanny Hoover; special friends from Nebraska, Gene (Twyla) Simpkins; and friends from Washington, Rob (Linda) McCue, Ed, Jeannie and Anthony Gegen and Sean Johnson.
At her request, there will be no formal memorial services. Inurnment of John V. and LaDonna Eilers will be in the family cemetery in Kearney.
