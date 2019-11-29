Weather Alert

...AREAS OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN THROUGH EARLY EVENING... .PATCHY LIGHT RAIN WAS MOVING ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA...AND TEMPERATURES WERE STILL HOVERING AROUND 32 DEGREES IN SOME AREAS NORTH OF INTERSTATE 80. THIS WILL RESULT IN A RISK OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING...NORTH OF KEARNEY... GRAND ISLAND...AURORA AND YORK. RAINFALL AMOUNTS WILL NOT BE HEAVY...BUT A LIGHT GLAZE IS POSSIBLE. TEMPERATURES WILL SLOWLY CLIMB ABOVE FREEZING EARLY THIS EVENING. THIS WILL BRING AN END TO THE POTENTIAL FOR FREEZING RAIN. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&