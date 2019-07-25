MASON CITY — Lance Wayne Lovitt, 46, of Mason City died Monday, July 22, 2019, at his home.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Ansley United Methodist Church with the Revs. Lori Stevens and Sandy Carpenter officiating. Inurnment will be later at Mason City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Govier Bros. Mortuary in Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.
He was born July 19, 1973, in Kearney to Lyle and Janice (Kelly) Lovitt of Mason City.
Surviving relatives include his parents of Ansley; and sister, Erin Stunkel of Ansley.