GREEN RIVER, Wyo. — Larry Ronald Ackley, 76, of Green River died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at his home.
Private family services will be at a later date.
——
He passed away surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness.
Larry was born June 26, 1943, in Merna, Neb., the son of Clifford and Virginia (Roerich) Ackley.
He married Donna Rowlette on Oct. 30, 1989, in Green River.
He was employed for Union Pacific Railroad as a electrical mechanic for 35 years.
Larry enjoyed his crossword puzzle book, traveling around Wyoming and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Ackley of Green River; sister, Roxanne of Kearney, Neb.; daughters, Cindi and husband Terry Vencill of Kearney and Chris Zulkoski and Cathy Piska, both of Nebraska; stepdaughter, Ginny and husband Payton Moses of Independence, Mo.; stepsons, Richard and wife Renee Green of Chicago, Duane and wife Carol Green of Kansas City, Mo., and Mike and wife Julie Green of Kansas City; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Virginia Ackley; stepson, Donnie Green; and sister, Rosalie.
Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.