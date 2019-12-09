KEARNEY — Larry E. Butler, 69, of Kearney died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nev.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with the Rev. Joe Hannappel officiating. Burial will be later.
Visitation with family will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation to the City of Kearney, Kearney Catholic High School, Kearney Public Schools, University of Nebraska at Kearney and the CHI Good Samaritan Health System Cancer Center.
