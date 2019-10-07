ELWOOD — Larry Lee Fry, 83, of Farnam died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Elwood Care Center.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Farnam United Methodist Church with the Rev. Neil Kloppenborg officiating. Inurnment will be at Highland Cemetery near Bertrand with military honors by the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Corps and the Bertrand Veterans of Foreign Wars.
There will be no viewing or visitation. Cremation was chosen.
Elwood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the Larry Fry Memorial Fund.
