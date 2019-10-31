LINCOLN — Laurel June Poland, 96, of Lincoln, formerly of Sargent, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Lincoln.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sargent United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery near Sargent. A reception at the church will follow.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at the church with the family present 6-8 p.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary in Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.
She was born June 21, 1923, near Enders to Leon and Ina (Douglass) Hust.
On Aug. 15, 1948, she married Glenn Poland in Imperial. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her son, Doug of Sargent; daughters, Kathy Fiorelli of Anselmo and Shirley Williams of Lincoln; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; and one stepgreat-great-grandchild.