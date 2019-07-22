GRAND ISLAND — Lauren E. Ellingson, 80, of Grand Island died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island.
She chose cremation. Memorial services and celebration of life will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. A gathering of family and friends will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time.
Lauren was born at his family’s home near Campbell on Dec. 25, 1938, the son of Leo and Eunice (Hollander) Ellingson.
Lauren graduated from Overton High School, class of 1957. He attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney for two years. In January 1957, Lauren entered the U.S. Army Reserve and was honorably discharged in January 1965.
Over the years Lauren was employed with various companies and retired from Case New Holland. Following his retirement, he drove a tour bus for Arrow Stage Lines.
On May 28, 1993, Lauren married Anita (Wagner) Murphy. They shared a love of horses, and together trained horses. Lauren ponied on the tracks at Fonner Park, Lincoln and Columbus. They owned several racehorses, including April Vision, Thady the Laddie, Kid Joshua and On the Severn.
Lauren was a member of the HBPA, American Legion and the Veterans Club.
Those who will cherish Lauren’s memory include his wife, Anita; stepdaughter, Clarice (John) Brenden and their daughter, Meghan Poulas; special little friend, Jazzy Nichols; children, Randy Ellingson, Jeff Ellingson, Kris Harris and Shelly Holen; brother, Bruce Ellingson of Kearney; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; many extended family; and beloved four-legged companions, Baylea and BJ.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Cheryl Ellingson; and four-legged friends, Buddy and Bandit.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
