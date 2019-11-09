KEARNEY — LaVaughn Lauby, 93, of Lexington died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington with the Rev. Matt Koperski officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Ann’s Cemetery before the memorial service.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
She was born July 7, 1926, in Elm Creek to Paul and Belva (McMichael) Brodine.
On June 4, 1945, she married Michael E. Lauby in Lexington. He died in 2001.
Survivors include her sons, Gerald of Lexington, David of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Mike of Phoenix; daughters, Lynda Grandgenett of Tekamah and Michele Ferguson of Colombia, South America; 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.