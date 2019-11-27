SCOTTSBLUFF — Elmer “LaVern” Cudaback, 87, of Scottsbluff, formerly of Riverdale, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Western Nebraska Veterans Home in Scottsbluff.
Services are pending. Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
He was born June 3, 1932, in Riverdale to Maurice L. and Lena E. (Johnston) Cudaback.
On Sept. 23, 1955, he married Edith I. Ross in North Platte. She preceded him in death.
Survivors include his daughters, Yvonne Kleich, Carolyn Carlyle, Debra Schol, Tamie Schol and Sheryl Schulte; brothers, Jim and Bob Cudaback; sister, Jane Rumbeck; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.