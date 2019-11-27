Weather Alert

...LIGHT WINTRY PRECIPITATION COULD CAUSE TRAVEL ISSUES ON THANKSGIVING DAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. INITIALLY, AN AREA OF LIGHT SNOW WILL OVERSPREAD MUCH OF THE AREA, MAINLY DURING THE MORNING HOURS, WITH ACCUMULATION AROUND 1 INCH OR SLIGHTLY HIGHER POSSIBLE. THEN MAINLY DURING THE AFTERNOON, SNOW MAY MIX WITH OR CHANGE TO LIGHT FREEZING DRIZZLE, WITH LESS THAN ONE-TENTH OF AN INCH OF ICING EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY, ALTHOUGH IT IS POSSIBLE THIS ADVISORY MAY NEED EXTENDED INTO THURSDAY NIGHT FOR PARTS OF THE AREA IF FREEZING DRIZZLE CONTINUES TO BE AN ISSUE. * IMPACTS...ALTHOUGH WINTRY PRECIPITATION SHOULD BE FAIRLY LIGHT, PLAN ON POTENTIALLY SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THANKSGIVING DAY TRAVEL. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WINDS WILL BE LIGHTER WITH THIS WEATHER SYSTEM COMPARED TO THE LAST ONE, AVERAGING 10 TO 20 MPH FROM THE SOUTHEAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&