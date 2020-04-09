McMINNVILLE, Ore. — LaVerne Eugene Anderson, 91, of McMinnville died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Parkland Village Retirement Center in McMinnville, under the care of Serenity Hospice.
A private interment for family is Friday at gravesite.
A celebration of life will be later in the summer.
Macy and Sons Funeral Directors in McMinniville is in charge of arrangements.
——
LaVerne was born Nov. 3, 1928, to Lloyd and Gladys Anderson in Poole, Neb. He graduated from Kearney High School in Kearney, Neb.
He married his high school sweetheart, Patricia, on Sept. 24, 1950. Coming from farming families, they tried to make farming a career. He said there just wasn’t a strong market for rocks. While working at various jobs to support his family, all three of their children were born.
In June 1963, the family moved to McMinnville. He started his career as a salesman that would last for almost 50 years. He began selling auto parts for Davison Auto Parts. In 1969 he became a traveling salesman representing various parts manufacturers to automotive distributors. Later in life, he followed his passion for horses to develop a business of selling saddles and tack to various outlets in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and northern California.
Throughout his life he was a kind and loving man of God. Andy and Pat were dedicated members of Dayton Christian Church and most recently the Unionvale Countryside Church. He loved to hunt, fish, camp and watch baseball. They were faithful to watch as many Seattle Mariners games on TV that they could. They were even able to attend a few in Seattle. He was a member of Oregon Equestrian Trails and the NRA. He did as much horseback riding as he could. For many years he went to Burns, Ore., to work cattle on a friend’s ranch.
Survivors include his wife of almost 70 years, Patricia of McMinnville; son, David and daughter-in-law Tiffany of Eugene; daughters, Linda Harbin of Banks and Lisa and husband Bruce Henderson of Tygh Valley; four grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his only sister, Darlene; and several beloved horses.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a charity of your choice, Unionvale Countryside Church or Serenity Hospice in Portland.
Visit www.macyandson.com to share condolences.