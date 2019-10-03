LINCOLN — Lavonne Metta “Vonnie” “Ms. P” Peterson, 81, of Kearney died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney with the Revs. James DeLoach and Doug Gaunt officiating. Family burial will be at Willow Wild Cemetery in Bonham, Texas.
Family visitation will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the church.
——
She went to her heavenly home on Tuesday. She will be laid to rest next to her brother.
Lavonne was born July 23, 1938, in Grand Island, the daughter of Ola Herman Peterson and Hilda (Quandt) Peterson. She grew up south of Kearney and attended Zion Lutheran School beginning in the second grade in 1944.
She also attended Concordia University at Seward and began her first teaching job at St. Peters Lutheran School at Battle Creek Heights. From there, she taught at Zion Lutheran in Worms and Trinity Lutheran in Blue Hill.
After finishing her final semester at Concordia and graduating in June 1968, Lavonne received the call to teach in Kearney at Zion, where she proudly dedicated her time and energy to the students, parents, faculty and congregation for nearly five decades. After doing what she loved so much, teaching, she retired in 2006.
As an active member of the Zion Lutheran congregation, Lavonne was able to remain teaching a 3-year-old Sunday school class for years after her retirement. She was once quoted as saying, “I try to instill two things into the kids, 1. to love the Lord and know he created them each specially, and 2. to care about others, not that it’s me, me, me all the time, but to care about other people as well.”
Lavonne was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Rodney Ola Peterson in 2016; nephews, Ricky Eugene Peterson in 1985 and Johnny Wayne Peterson in 1991; and grandniece, Sophia Peterson in 2009.
Lavonne never married, and although she did not have any birth children, her mother-like love was spread to all her nieces and nephews: nephews, Randy Eugene Peterson and wife Margie, Kevin Ola Peterson and wife April, Andrew Dean Peterson and fiancée Tammy, David Allen Peterson and wife Chris, and Joel Beavers; nieces, Kathy Lynn Peterson, Melissa Ellen Veronie and husband Steve, and Kathryn Metta Peterson; grandnephews, Jeremy Wayne Peterson and wife April, Daine Lee Dunlap and fiancée Carolina, Braden Charles Veronie, Nicholas Ola Peterson and Jonathan David Peterson; grandnieces, Krystal Ann Peterson, Sara Marie Peterson, Haidyn Paige Peterson, Kristina Marie Nelson and Victoria Sulin Nelson; and great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews, Nevaeh Ann Dirickson, Alicia Lynn Dirickson, Luke Wayne Peterson, Emily Brooke Peterson and Nina Marie Dunlap.
Lavonne has countless church family and friends, numerous cousins and a host of community friends.
Pallbearers are: Randy Peterson, Kevin Peterson, Andrew Peterson, David Peterson, Daine Dunlap and Steve Veronie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and to Lavonne Peterson Scholarship benefiting students at Zion Lutheran Church and School.