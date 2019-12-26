OMAHA — Lawrence “Larry” Krzycki, 81, of Omaha, formerly of Loup City, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Omaha.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City with the Rev. Scott Harter officiating. Military honors will follow, provided by the Loup City American Legion Post 48. Cremation with inurnment of the ashes will be later at Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church. Rosary will be at 7 p.m. at the church.
Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.
He was born July 13, 1938, in Genoa to Edwin and Clara (Shotkoski) Krzycki.
He married Elaine Peters at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City on April 8, 1967.
Survivors include his son, Mark Krzycki of Omaha; daughter, Lori Smith of Denver; two sisters, Arlene Dzingle of Loveland, Colo., and Jeanne Benker of Grand Island; and three grandchildren.