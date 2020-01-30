KANSAS — Lee A. Christensen, 73, of Orleans, Neb., died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan.
A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 8 at the Harlan County Ag Center in Orleans with Lee’s sister, the Rev. Jean Clayton, officiating. Private family inurnment will be prior to the service at the Orleans Cemetery.
A memorial book signing will be 4-8 p.m. Feb. 7, with family present 6-7:30 p.m. at the Harlan County Ag Center in Orleans.
Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of the arrangements.
Lee Alan Christensen was born Sept. 29, 1946, in Phillipsburg, Kan., to Raymond and LaVerne (Borges) Christensen.
In 1969, he married Debra Quinn. They later divorced.
On June 18, 1999, Lee married Diane (Roeder) Gardner.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Christensen of Orleans; his children, Jenae Batt of St. Paul, Minn., John Christensen and Tyler Christensen, both of Kansas City, Kan.; and Diane’s children, Katy Shaw of Orleans and Jesse Gardner of Long Island, Kan.; his sister, Jean Clayton of Holdrege; and six grandchildren.