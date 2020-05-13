BERTRAND — Lela A. Dier, 85, of Holdrege died on Monday, May 11, 2020, at the Bertrand Nursing Home.
Celebration of life services will be held at a later date due to current health restrictions in place with the COVID-19 pandemic.
A private family visitation will be held at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
A private family interment will be at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.
——
Lela was born May 19, 1934, on the family farm west of Orleans, in Harlan County, the youngest of 10 children to Paul and Annie Laura (Richman) Artz. Lela received her education at Huntley, graduating from Huntley High School with the class of 1951.
On April 24, 1955, she married John E. Dier in Republican City. The couple were blessed with two daughters, Sally and Susan. The family made their home in Holdrege, where John practiced law. Lela was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She also was employed as a legal secretary at Dier, Osborn and Cox, P.C.
Lela loved spending time with family and friends during camping trips, and many fond memories were formed at their cabins by the river near Overton and in Buena Vista, Colo., on the Arkansas River throughout the years. Lela and John also enjoyed spending many winters in Mesa, Ariz.
She enjoyed fishing, baking and gardening. Lela also had a passion for music, and loved to dance in her younger years. Lela loved being around others. Visiting with her family and friends was always at the top of her list each day. She also had a great love for her dogs, especially their Schnoodles; Shadow, Abby and Molly.
Lela and John had a special bond with their grandson, Elliot, who spent many days with them caring for their every need during their “Golden Years.” This past April, the couple celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
Lela was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Holdrege and involved in several worthy community causes throughout her lifetime.
Survivors include her husband, John Dier of Holdrege; daughters, Sally Hammond and her husband, Don, of Bennington and Susan Dier of Holdrege; grandson, James Elliot Graf and his special friend, Sormeh Salimpour, of West Hollywood, Calif.; stepgrandson, Nate Hammond and his wife, Sara, of Marietta, Ga.; three great-granddaughters, Brianna, Nellie and Lydia Hammond; sister-in-law, Barbara Artz of Minden; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lela was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Andrew J. and Bertha Dier; siblings, Alice Evelyn Artz in infancy, Hazel Bennett and her husband, Harold, Edith Byler and her husband, Gordon, Delmar “Pete” Artz and his wife, Tillie, Chester Artz and his wife, Doris, George Artz and his wife, Reta, Willard Artz at the age of 14 in 1930, and Della Sindt and her husband, Bennie Joe; twin brother, Lewis Artz; brothers-in-law, Clifford Dier and his wife, Bette; Milo Dier and his wife, Nona, and Richard Dier and his wife, Ruth; sister-in-law, Ruth Meyer and her husband, George “Dewey” Meyer; and a niece and nephew.
A memorial has been established in Lela’s honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
