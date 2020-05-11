HOLDREGE — Lela E. Panter, 85, of Hildreth died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.
Due to current circumstances, a celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date with interment in Athol, Kan.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of arrangements.
——
Lela Esther Panter was born July 17, 1934, in Athol to Henry and Minnie (Kirchkoff) Gerstenkorn. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Athol. She spent all of her youth in that community. She attended Athol High School and graduated in 1952.
On Jan. 29 1956, she married Duane (Pete) Panter. This union brought four children.
She worked most of her adult life. After high school she worked at the local telephone company. She then worked as a bookkeeper at Athol Co-op. In the mid- 1960s, the family moved to Hildreth. She worked at Wilcox Public School as secretary and at the Hildreth Golden Years Center. After she moved to Colby, Kan., she spent nearly 20 years at Colby Community College as a residence director on campus. She enjoyed her years there and touched the lives of many students and faculty. After retiring, she moved back to Hildreth and lived her years enjoying friends and family.
She was known as a servant of God with strong faith. To her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was generous and loved to spoil them often. She was truly the center of her family and was always there to offer her advice and guidance. Her older grandchildren will remember all the times spent at grandma’s place in Colby to be able to shop for toys, the snack table, swimming at any time and the endless quarters for the vending machines. Her house in Hildreth was the place to be for holidays. She enjoyed socializing with friends and family, playing games of all kinds, playing piano, being a proficient knitter and keeping up with local and national news. She was knitting up until the day of her death. Her knitted items will be greatly treasured by family.
Survivors include her children, Jacquie (Joe) Slagle of Kearney, Joel (Denise) Panter of Holdrege and Mileah Panter of Kearney; grandchildren, Cecilee (Blake) Huelsnitz of Grand Island, Ashlee Clark of Omaha, Connor Slagle of Kearney, Cole Slagle of Kearney, Adam (Jenae) Svoboda of St. Paul, Aaron (Vanessa) Svoboda of Omaha, Zach Svoboda of Omaha, Gabrielle (Michael) Renderos of Overton and Emme Nickel, Mia Nickel and Cadie Nickel, all of Kearney; great-grandchildren, Broderick Huelsnitz, Olivia and Jade Svoboda and Lennyn Svoboda; her closest niece, Deb Murrish of St. Louis; as well as many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings; her son, Steve Panter; and granddaughter, Moriah Panter.
Memorials in Lela’s honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Visit www.craigfunerals.com to leave condolences online. Cards may be sent to the family in care of Craig Funeral Home 336 N. Nebraska Ave., Minden, NE 68959.