HOLDREGE — Leland Verner Anderson, 103, of Bertrand died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.
Celebration of life services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bertrand with the Rev. Erin Dunlavy officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery near Bertrand. Lunch and fellowship will follow at Young at Heart Senior Center in Bertrand.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the family present 6-7:30 p.m. Attendees may wear Nebraska Cornhusker apparel.
A memorial has been established in Leland’s honor, and kindly suggested to: the Young at Heart Senior Center in Bertrand; Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bertrand; Nebraska Prairie Museum in Holdrege; or the Byron Lee Anderson Mechanic and Welding Technology Endowment Fund for Bertrand High School students and graduates, C/O: The Phelps County Community Foundation.
Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com.