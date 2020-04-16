NORFOLK — Leon W. Wagner, 81, of Neligh died Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
——
Leon W. Wagner was born July 27, 1938, on a farm near Neligh to Elinor (Kirstein) and Clyde Wagner. He was the oldest of four siblings. They lived at numerous farmsteads around Neligh until moving into town when he was 14 where he resided until graduating from Neligh High School in 1955 at the age of 16. He volunteered for the draft at the age of 18 and served in the Army from 1957 until 1959 as a tank mechanic stationed in Gelnhausen, Germany. Upon returning from Germany he moved to Omaha where he worked in a gas station and a Ford garage.
On Aug. 7, 1960, he was united in marriage to Karen K. Sanne at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. They resided in Omaha until 1963 when they moved to Brady and he worked on the 96 Ranch. They resided there until 1966 when they moved to Stanton where he worked at a feedlot for a short time until moving to Holdrege in October, where he worked for Roy Waller Feedlots. In 1971, they moved to Funk and he worked for Lloyd Erickson as a foreman for their farming and cattle operation until his retirement in 2000 when he moved back to Neligh. Leon was a solitary person who loved farming, horses, cattle, fixing things and the simple life. He was extremely proud of his grandson who he had a very special relationship with.
Survivors include his children and their spouses, Kim and Curt Madsen of Neligh, Kevin and Shannon Wagner of Ozawkie, Kan.; grandson, Cody Madsen of Lincoln; sister, Malgene Patterson of Cozad; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Karen; granddaughter, Carissa Madsen; sister, Gaylene; and brother, Lorin.