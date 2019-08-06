LEXINGTON — Leonard F. Bonczynski, 85, of Lexington, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the Plum Creek Health Care Community.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington with the Revs. Rob Kuefner and Bill Ohlmann, officiating.
Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to services. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery at Callaway.
——
He was born Sept. 17, 1933, in Sherman County to Theophil and Theresa (Grabowski) Bonczynski.
Leonard grew up in Sherman County where he attended grade school in the country and then went on to graduate from Loup City High School with the class of 1951. Following high school, Leonard farmed with his father for four years. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1954. He was stationed in San Francisco, Calif., where he was a radar operator. He was honorably discharged in 1956. He was in the Army Reserve for eight years.
Leonard was united in marriage to Bonnie Jay on Dec. 28, 1957, in Bridgeport. They moved to California and Leonard spent the next 10 years working for the Sante Fe Railroad. In 1968, they moved to Lexington and purchased a liquor store. They called it Len’s Liquor and ran it for the next 37 years before retiring in 2005.
Leonard loved fishing and enjoyed tying flies. He spent many days and weekends fishing, from streams for trout in Colorado to catching walleye at the inlet at Johnson Lake. He took pride in his yard and always had a beautiful garden. He was also an avid New York Yankees baseball fan.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he was part of the Thursday morning prayer group and an usher.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Bonnie of Lexington; Agnes Smedra of Kearney; four nieces and nephews, Jim (Cindy) Smedra of Omaha, Cyndi (Larry) Schroeder of Kearney, Christy (Keith) Reihe of Santa Fe, N.M. and Jerry (Carol) Jarzynka of Loup City. Also surviving are great nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Arlene Janulewicz; brothers-in-law Gene Smedra, Anzel Jarzynka and Paul Janulewicz.
Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington or Lexington Community Foundation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.