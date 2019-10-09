SPALDING — LeRoy Edwin Criss, 76, of Spalding, formerly of Kearney, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at his home.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday at Dolce-Scheef Mortuary in Spalding with the Rev. Mary Avidano officiating and military honors by American Legion Post 299 and U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 1:30-3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
He was born Nov. 4, 1943, at Columbus to Walter E. and Ethel E. (Estes) Criss.
On Nov. 18, 1962, he married Mary Ellen Long at St. Edward. They divorced in 1979.
Survivors include his children, Connie Bennett of Tarzana, Calif., Deborah Abramson and Mellissa Bloom, both of Kasson, Minn., and Angie Langer and Jeff Criss, both of Spalding; sister, Gladys Ostrander of Trumbull; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.