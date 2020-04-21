CALLAWAY — Leroy W. Schaad, 94, of Callaway died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the Callaway District Hospital.
Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at the Callaway United Methodist Church. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we will adhere to the limitation of 10 or fewer at public gatherings.
Graveside service with military honors are 1 p.m. Saturday at Rose Hill Cemetery in Callaway.
Due to health concerns with COVID-19, a public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway is in charge of arrangements.
Leroy William Schaad was born to Fredrick and Mary (Runkey) Schaad on Oct. 20, 1925, west of Merna.
On Aug. 26, 1951, he married Leola May in Callaway.
Survivors include his wife, Leola of Callaway; son, William Schaad of Callaway; daughter, Sharon Whitehead of Richmond, Va.; sister, Margaret Burton of Kearney; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.