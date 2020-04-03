KEARNEY — Leslie E. Hough, 78, of Kearney died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his home.
Memorial services will be later.
The family encourages everyone to leave messages of condolence through the funeral home website at www.osrfh.com. Cards and memorials may be sent to the family in care of O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home, 4115 Ave. N., Kearney, NE 68847.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
